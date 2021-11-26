The latest round of EFL Championship fixtures is about to get underway as the January transfer window fast approaches

Preston North End transfer rumours: Lillywhites will need to table "huge bid" to beat Stoke City and QPR to Scotland defender, West Brom looking to get rid of striker in January

Another round of EFL Championship fixtures is set to get underway this weekend while club continue to work behind the scenes with the January transfer window just over a month away.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 8:52 am

Sheffield United wasted little time in bringing Paul Heckingbottom back in as their new manager and he in turn has wasted little time making the decision to recall a player midway through his year long loan away from the club.

A host of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Preston North End, are chasing a highly rated Scotland international but his current club boss is doing everything he can to keep a hold of the defender.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder looks set to let striker Uche Ikpeazu leave and one of his former clubs could be preparing a move for him.

Coventry City are preparing to lose a loan player who has impress this season as his parent club prepare to recall him while West Brom have given their manager the green light to get rid of a striker in January.

Napoli are keen to make their loan deal for a Fulham star permanent, a blow for Crystal Palace who were also monitoring the player, and a Birmingham City starlet has signed his first professional contract with the Blues amid interest from Premier League sides.

Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are though to be in competition for a Brighton midfielder while Cardiff City and Bristol City are showing interest in a key Rotherham United player – but the Millers don’t want to sell.

Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Hall signs first pro contract

Birmingham City prospect George Hall has signed his first professional contract with the club which may not have deterred interest from Newcastle United and Leeds United but does ensure the Blues would be due a significant transfer fee

2. Millers unlikely to sell Smith

Only ‘lunacy money’ could possibly tempt Rotherham United into selling Michael Smith (who has been linked with moves to Cardiff City and Bristol City) in January, according to Millers boss Paul Warne (Yorkshire Post)

3. Serie A leaders keen to keep hold of Anguissa

Napoli want to sign on-loan Fulham midfielder Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa in January which could put an end to Crystal Palace's hopes of landing the Cameroonian international (CalcioMercato)

4. Championship duo keen on Roberts

Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are both monitoring Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts (The Athletic)

