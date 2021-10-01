Preston North End transfer rumours: Lillywhites set to offer new deals to out of contract trio, West Brom boss makes admission about Romaine Sawyers Stoke City loan

A Sheffield United icon has backed a young striker, currently on loan in League 1, to score “bags of goals” when he returns to Bramall Lane while Norwich City have distanced themselves from rumours linking them with a highly sought after Reading star.

Preston North End are looking to secure three of their players on new contracts before their current deals expire and while an on-loan Arsenal player is hoping to regain fitness during the international break and force his way into the Nottingham Forest first team under new boss Steve Cooper.

Blackburn Rovers were interested in signing a West Ham player before he opted for a loan move to League 1 with Sunderland while a Hull City striker has revealed he asked to stay at the Tigers in the summer despite being made available for transfer, wanting to fight for his place.

Meanwhile, A Bristol City coach is backing one of their brightest prospects for a “huge future" while West Brom’s manager has opened up on his surprising decision to allow one of their midfielders’ to leave on loan to their division rivals.

Also in the news, A Fulham director has revealed that their will be no early move for on of their stars who is out on loan in Italy while former Bournemouth and Sheffield United bosses have had their odds on becoming the next manager of Newcastle United reduced even further after Steve Bruce’s latest admission.

Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Howe and Wilder in the running as Bruce considers Newcastle future The odds on former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (6/4) and former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (4/1) to become the next manager of Newcastle United have both come in further after Steve Bruce's latest admission he has considered quitting (Football Insider).

2. Bright future predicted for Bristol City starlet Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming has said young star Alex Scott has a "huge" future ahead of him with the Robins after the midfielder became a regular part of the first team at Ashton Gate this season (Bristol Live)

3. Anguissa's Napoli move wont be made permanent early Fulham director Cristiano Giuntoli says midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa's deal with Napoli will not be made permanent early, contrary to reports from Italy claiming the Serie A side would confirm the move in January (Football Italia)

4. West Brom boss couldn't guarantee regular game time for Sawyers West Brom boss Valerien Ismael told Romaine Sawyers he could not promise the midfielder consistent minutes before his surprising loan move to Championship rivals Stoke City in the summer (Birmingham Live)