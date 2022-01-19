Preston North End transfer rumours: Lillywhites midfielder set sixth loan spell away from Deepdale, Brentford still £3m short of Nottingham Forest's Jonson valuation

Sheffield United need to bring in a new goalkeeper as soon as possible and are hoping to sign a new one before their fixture with Luton Town this Saturday with Stoke City stopper being linked.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are all understood to be interested in signing a Middlesbrough player, on loan from Nottingham Forest, this month while Millwall and Blackpool have reportedly joined the chase for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

A Preston North End youngster is close to agreeing a second loan move to the League of Ireland while Brimingham City are now thought to be interested in a St Mirren star after the player’s rumoured move across the Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen fell through earlier this month.

Premier League side Brentford are said to be £3 million short with their latest bid to land an in-demand Nottingham Forest player and Millwall have been linked with a January swoop for a Derby County midfielder.

Finally, the Potters look set to fend off Premier League interest and tie down a promising 20-year old, who is son of a Manchester City icon and grandson of an Arsenal legend, on a new contract.

Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Wright-Phillips set to stay at Stoke Stoke City have agreed a new long-term deal with rising star D’Margio Wright-Phillips (TEAMtalk) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Forest holding out for £18m in Johnson move Brentford are still £3m short of Nottingham Forest's £18m valuation for young winger Brennan Johnson (Daily Mail) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Roberts could head for League One instead of Championship Sheffield Wednesday are winning the race for in-demand Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts ahead of Championship trio ahead of Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City (Sheffield Star) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Blades looking to move quickly to replace Olsen Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the Blades needs to sign a new goalkeeper before this weekend's match with Luton Town with Stoke City stopper Adam Davies an option (Sheffield Star/Yorkshire Post) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales