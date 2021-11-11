McCann is looking forward to Northern Ireland's World Cup Qualifiers following the Lilywhites' Championship defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

McCann said: "I was injured in the last break and was itching to get back.

“So the more games for me the better at the moment.

“After the defeat at Forest, the international break isn’t really the best thing because the team wants to get straight back out to put it right.

“You can spin it both ways though, we’ve had a busy few weeks with the Liverpool game on top of the matches in the Championship.

“So the boys who have played a lot of football can get a bit of a rest and be ready to fire on all cylinders when we start again with the Cardiff match.”

1. Wolves to inflict transfer blow on Blues Wolves are considering recalling Dion Sanderson from his loan spell with Birmingham City in January. Bruno Lage's side will be without Willy Bolly and Romain Saiss during the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Derby County express interest in Premier League duo Derby County are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United's Phil Jones and Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Clarke to Pride Park. They face competition from a number of clubs for both players. (Derby Telegraph)

3. Nottingham Forest lining up swoop for Sheffield United star Steve Cooper is reportedly set for a January swoop for his former Swansea City striker Rhian Brewster. The forward has been linked with a move to the City Ground since Cooper's arrival. (Football League World)

4. Agent wants Leeds United target to join Liverpool instead Fulham's Fabio Carvalho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs since rejecting a new deal at Craven Cottage, including Leeds United and Liverpool. His agent Jorge Mendes reportedly wants the youngster to join the latter. (Daily Mail)