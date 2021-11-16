Preston North End will host Cardiff City on Saturday as Championship football returns.

Frank McAvoy’s side will be hoping for a win after falling to a disappointing 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last time out.

This weekend's fixture will be Cardiff’s first since Steve Morison was confirmed as their new permanent manager, but the Lilywhites will be confident they can pick up a third victory in four league matches against the team that sit six points behind them.

Preston can move up to mid-table if they can claim all three points against the Welsh club.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Borussia Dortmund and Benfica eyeing move for West Brom summer signing West Brom youngster Quevin Castro is starting to attract interest from top European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and PSV ahead of the January window. The 20-year-old has been mainly featuring for the U23 side since joining the Baggies in the summer. (Football League World)

2. Stoke City keen on move for Rangers target Stoke City are considering a January move for Hearts defender John Souttar after his brother Harry suffered a serious injury on international duty. Rangers have also been linked with a move for the Scotland international. (Scottish Sun)

3. Middlesbrough plotting raid for Sheffield United duo Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is plotting a raid of his former club Sheffield United to sign Chris Basham and Oliver Burke. Slavisa Jokanovic has said he would 'not stand in the way' of the pair's departures. (TEAMtalk)

4. Birmingham City offer teen contract amid Leeds United interest Birmingham City have offered a professional contract to 17-year-old George Hall as they look to fend off interest from Leeds United. The teenager made his international debut for England U-18s last week. (Football Insider)