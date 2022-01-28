They have lost only one of their last five matches and will be looking to pick up another win against the Robins – potentially moving into the top half of the table.
Bristol City have lost four of their last seven league matches – conceding 17 goals.
Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...
1. Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender
Everton are reportedly hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan on a free in the summer. The Irishman's contract expires at the end of the season and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the Toffees. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
2. Ex-Middlesbrough ace to join Barcelona
Former Middlesbrough winger, Adama Traore, is in talks with Barcelona over a return to Spain and is expected to undergo a medical. Tottenham Hotspur previously had a £15 million bid rejected for the Wolves star. (The Athletic)
Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
3. Spurs out of January race for Hull starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly likely to wait until the summer to make a bid for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter. Brentford and West Ham are two of a number of clubs that have also been linked with the 20-year-old. (The 72)
Photo: Harry Trump
4. Hammers set £1m price tag for Forest target
West Ham have placed a £1 million price tag on the head of left-back Emmanuel Longelo. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this week. (EXWHUemployee)
Photo: Alex Pantling