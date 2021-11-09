The Lilywhites will have seven players away on international duty over the break.
Alan Browne, Ali McCann and Sepp van den Berg will all be contention for their respective nations, while Lewis Coulton, James Pradic, Josh Seary and Harry Nevin have all received call-ups to represent their international teams at youth-level.
Following the international break, Preston will host Cardiff City.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Crystal Palace targeting Fulham star
Crystal Palace are reportedly looking at bringing Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to Selhurst Park next summer. Napoli have also been linked with a permanent move, with the 25-year-old currently on loan with the Serie A club. (The Sun)
Photo: Francesco Pecoraro
2. QPR striker set for January loan spell
Mark Warburton has confirmed that QPR plan to send out striker Charlie Kelman on loan again in January. The 20-year-old recently had a season-long loan to Gillingham cut short. (West London Sport)
Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Ex-Hull City boss facing sack from Championship club
Bristol City are reportedly ready to sack manager Nigel Pearson. The Robins sit 19th in the Championship. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: Catherine Ivill
4. Blackburn Rovers open talks with Middlesbrough target
Blackburn Rovers have reportedly opened talks with Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges. Middlesbrough are thought to be interested in signing the 26-year-old in January. (Football League World)
Photo: Ian MacNicol