PNE have signed three players so far this summer

Preston North End supporters know the three signings made so far is merely a start for the club this summer.

The Lilywhites have concluded three pieces of early business with goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, right-back Pol Valentin and midfielder Jordan Thompson all arriving on free transfers. Another six additions, at least, can be expected based on CEO Peter Ridsdale’s comments last month.

Iversen and Thompson are direct replacements for Freddie Woodman and Ryan Ledson, who both departed upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Valentin fills the void left by last season’s loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden, though there will be hope Preston strengthen further on the flanks.

As soon as any signing is confirmed attention quickly turns to what comes next, and North End still have some important positions to strengthen. But, with three experienced heads through the door already, what do the Deepdale faithful make of PNE’s start to the summer?

@iampav: Solid start to our activity. It's a long summer and we're thin in places around the positions. The most exciting signings aren't always the earliest or easiest to fulfil and hardworking, competent pros are also a must. The fuse is lit - we await the bang!

@Joe_pnefc: Filling out the basically empty squad with free agent Championship proven players is definitely clever, just hope some money is spent to complement that.

@fanpne: Very happy. Solid free agent business done early. Experience and offering more balance in the team. All three look like good characters which is important.

@MrRobertBage: Solid, if unspectacular, squad building on free transfers early in the window. Goals, creativity, and excitement now needed. @Craigpreston04: Apart from big Dan I am a bit uninspired by the other two.

@banks_jami39975: Iversen is a known and is quality. The other two can be judged when seen . Will see what the “marquee” signings are later in the window.

@PNEDAN: Don’t know a great deal about Valentin, but Iversen and Thompson are very good additions. @tommo_neil: Good so far plus Brady .

PNE supporters on what’s needed next...

@iampav: A couple of forwards are a must to cover loss of form/injuries. We've lost Riis, Evans and Stewart. We need some youth and quality. I think the breakdown is fair. Another right wing player to free up Pottsy would be welcome.

@prestonmike: Still minimum 5 or 6 players needed, wing backs, strikers, creative midfielder, if we can ship out 3 or 4 of those not good enough, then hopefully even more incomings. @dom_33: 6 or 7 still needed. Lots to do.

@PR4PNE: Another 2 wing backs, one if not 2 centre backs, a few attacking midfielders/wingers and a few strikers. @lee_scanlan: Lots. A player not 28+ would be a start.. We lack midfield creativity and without depth in strikers there’s lots to go at.

@MrRobertBage: Someone who can carry the ball forward and drive us 30yrds up the pitch like Alan Browne used to do. Two people, one from either side, who can get to and actually cross a football from the byline. A forward who can control the ball and find a team mate. Possibly even win a header.

@JamesWorden85: Getting a perm striker sooner rather than later will surely be a priority. We're not going to be in a great negotiating position if Osmajic ends up banned and we're just left with Keane. Selling clubs and players' agents will push up their demands if they sense desperation.

