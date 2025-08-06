'Agreement reached' - Teen striker to complete Preston North End move after Celtic and Luton Town links
Preston North End have agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Shay Reid, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
The 17-year-old’s trial with the Lilywhites was well documented on social media. He scored and assisted in a 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday, before netting a brace and one more assist as PNE ran out 4-3 winners over Wrexham. The Red Dragons have been linked with Reid, along with Celtic, Aberdeen and Luton Town.
But, confirmation of a move to Preston looks imminent with a deal ‘expected to be completed this month’. The front man has been offered a two-year scholarship and one-year professional deal, with personal terms said to be getting finalised by Reid’s agent, Benjamin Heath.
Reid has scored a hatful of goals for Cliftonville’s youth and reserve teams. He netted 51 in all competitions last season after his 36 the campaign prior. Those returns saw him gain first team experience, including in this pre-season. The striker previously had two trials with Celtic.
