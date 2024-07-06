Peter Ridsdale and Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End wrapped up their first signing of the summer transfer window on Friday - and a second is understood to be close.

The Lilywhites brought Sam Greenwood in, on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United. An option-to-buy was inserted by Preston. The 22-year-old, who spent last year at Middlesbrough, will go away with the squad to Spain for this week’s training camp.

It had been a wait for the Deepdale faithful, with the window having opened on June 14. But, the first one is through the door and now PNE are confident of getting a second over the line. It’s believed that North End could have another new recruit sorted by the end of this weekend.

Greenwood is a versatile attacking player, whose main position is a number ten - though the player has said he can play in midfield and out wide. Central defence and wide areas will also be targeted by North End, while the middle of the park could be strengthened further after the exit of club legend Alan Browne.