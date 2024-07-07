Preston North End 'set to sign' Iceland star for €700,000 amid Derby County and QPR interest
Preston North End are reportedly closing in on the signing of midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson from Silkeborg.
The Iceland international, according to Danish outlet Silkeborg Sport, has said his goodbyes to team mates. It’s suggested that Thordarson has left the hotel in Holland and is heading over to England today (07/07) for a medical. The fee is said to be €700,000.
Thordarson has been linked with other Championship clubs and on Saturday night, it was claimed that QPR were leading the race. Derby County are also credited with interest in the 25-year-old, but latest reports suggest that the player has picked Preston. Thordarson, who signed from ÍA in 2020, has just six months left to run on his contract.
The 6 foot 2 midfielder has made 21 appearances for his country, with his one goal coming against Liechtenstein in October 2021. Thordarson has made more than 100 appearances for Silkeborg and across all competitions last season, he netted 11 goals in 36 outings. A deal would see PNE dip into the Danish market for a third time in recent years.
North End signed Mads Frokjaer from Odense BK last summer, and striker Emil Riis from Randers in 2020. The Lancashire Post reported on Saturday morning that the Lilywhites were hopeful of wrapping up their second signing of the transfer window this weekend - after landing Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United on Friday.
