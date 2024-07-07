Stefan Thordarson | Getty Images

Breaking transfer news from Denmark concerning PNE

Preston North End are reportedly closing in on the signing of midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson from Silkeborg.

The Iceland international, according to Danish outlet Silkeborg Sport, has said his goodbyes to team mates. It’s suggested that Thordarson has left the hotel in Holland and is heading over to England today (07/07) for a medical. The fee is said to be €700,000.

Thordarson has been linked with other Championship clubs and on Saturday night, it was claimed that QPR were leading the race. Derby County are also credited with interest in the 25-year-old, but latest reports suggest that the player has picked Preston. Thordarson, who signed from ÍA in 2020, has just six months left to run on his contract.

The 6 foot 2 midfielder has made 21 appearances for his country, with his one goal coming against Liechtenstein in October 2021. Thordarson has made more than 100 appearances for Silkeborg and across all competitions last season, he netted 11 goals in 36 outings. A deal would see PNE dip into the Danish market for a third time in recent years.