PNE have signed five players in the summer transfer window

Preston North End are pushing to strengthen further in the transfer market next week.

The Lilywhites announced their fifth recruit of the summer on Saturday morning, as Daniel Jebbison arrived on a straight loan deal from AFC Bournemouth. The 21-year-old striker follows Pol Valentin, Thierry Small, Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen to Deepdale ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

At least three more additions are anticipated over the rest of the window - a number which would increase should North End sell any players. PNE are open to moving a handful of senior men on, if deals which work for all parties can be struck. Nothing significant has materialised on that front yet, other than enquiries and brief talks.

On the incoming front, Preston are now looking to sign a striker permanently and aim to land one of two targets - with whom personal terms are not thought to be a problem. A central defender is also wanted and the Lilywhites thought they had a breakthrough on that front last weekend, only for a deal to stall.

That could yet be resurrected but North End will explore alternatives in the meantime. As far as other business goes, another goalkeeper addition is still under consideration but not a primary focus at present.

It remains to be seen how Preston replace attacking midfield duo Sam Greenwood and Duane Holmes - speculation around players of that ilk has been in short supply so far. The loan market, which tends to kick in later and will be continually scoured, may hold the answer.

