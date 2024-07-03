Ched Evans | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE striker has signed a player-coach contract

Preston North End striker Ched Evans is excited by the next chapter of his career, after signing a player-coach deal with the club.

Evans, who has played 92 games for PNE since signing in 2021, was set to become a free agent this summer. But, the Lilywhites have kept him on board. He will be registered as a player as long as there is space, while assisting the first team coaching staff in 2024/25. Evans has spent the last couple of years earning his badges and hopes to have a positive impact in his new role.

“You have to do your B Licence and then your A Licence, so last year was spent doing my A Licence,” Evans told iFollow PNE. “It’s with the FA and PFA. We’d do a practical, once a month, down at Fleetwood - training Universities. It’s a full day putting sessions on and then they’d give us a Zoom for an hour-and-half, twice a month.

“It was all gathering knowledge and learning how to coach, which is totally different to playing. It is such a different concept. At the start you are looking and as a player I never understood why the coaches were doing things. You can kick up a fuss or question it, but once you start learning about the coaching side - you learn there is a reason why it’s done.

“We did our final residential at St George’s Park, which was intense. They were long days, but it was good and that’s finished. It’s just about putting what you’ve learned into practice now. This year, for me, is learning as much as I can, gaining experience and putting sessions on. It’s another thing I am really excited about.”