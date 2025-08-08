PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom discussed transfers in his pre-match press conference on Thursday

You can never take everything said in press conferences as face value but you also can’t just dismiss it. Otherwise, only those in the room would ever know some of the things said on record - which would defeat the point entirely. Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom was black and white regarding the club’s position in the transfer market, with three-and-a-half weeks left to wheel and deal.

This was a significant thing for the manager of the football club to say, hence its front and centre placing around the article. The consensus is that the Lilywhites have some massively important work still to do in the transfer window, despite the nine additions which have been secured to this point. There is excitement, of course, for the first game of the season but really, this is all anyone is talking about.

Further to that, the comments from Heckingbottom were also a surprise. He had, unprompted, referenced ‘frees and loans’ on more than one occasion - when asked about the permanent market, overseas market, and getting players out before bringing more in. Only then was the North End chief asked if the club is in a position to be making bids for players.

Time will tell whether it rings true but confusion is understandably rife, amid reported bids for Richard Kone (£3m) and Callum Lang (£2.5m). Heckingbottom is certainly more media-savvy side than not; he will often say no more than he needs, or wants, to. This is something he made an effort to share. In this instance, from the outside, there seems little to be gained from publicly stating such a thing, if it isn’t the case.

A manager saying there is X million to spend on a player, in a press conference, would be very odd. Simply stating there are remaining funds, not so much. Ultimately, if talks are going on between clubs then they will know the score anyway. But, football is a business where games get played off the pitch as well. If this somehow helps North End to land a top target, then there will be few complaints.

When asked about remaining transfer budget a couple of weeks ago, PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale said: “Well, what I don't want to go out there publicly and say: ‘There's loads of money to spend’, so all I do is put the price up. My position is that I get told by Craig and the family trust how much cash I can manage the business with in each year. That number is that number; it doesn't vary.

“What I have to do then is make that number work. So, to the degree we make bids, there's all sorts of issues around that. How much is the bid? What are the payment terms? Because in this day and age, you don't pay all up front. And the mere fact I say that we haven't finished yet means that clearly, I would expect to spend some money. But I've also said that if we do that, we might then lose one or two.

“So, it's just a balancing act all the time. But I don't want anybody at other football clubs to say I'm sitting here with a war chest, because then the price just goes up. We have made bids for a number of strikers and some of the numbers we've been quoted are a joke, but they're their players. And if they're their players and their strikers, they can ask what they want, can't they?”

The proof will be in the pudding. Next time PNE’s boss speaks to the media there will no doubt be questions around the matter again. If what was said is gospel, though, it’s a bizarre situation to be in. With the money spent on Odel Offiah, Jack Walton and Thierry Small, and money brought in for Jack Whatmough and Theo Mawene, Preston’s net spend this summer cannot be far away from the £1m mark.

While the Lilywhites do not have the financial clout of most Championship clubs, that is quite clearly below the expected budget for this summer’s window. It is also not in line with the fees spent in recent times. Lewis Gibson, Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels cost in excess of £3m last season; the same goes for Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer campaign prior.

