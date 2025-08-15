There are two-and-a-half weeks of the transfer window left

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed he would like to sign another out-and-out striker.

The Lilywhites have signed 10 new players this summer but Heckingbottom, in recent weeks, has made clear his wish to bolster the forward department. He has added an attacking midfielder in Alfie Devine, on loan from Tottenham, but has also spoken about adding a 1v1 player and ‘different type’ of goal scorer.

PNE loaned in Daniel Jebbison earlier in the window - the Canadian is currently sidelined for a couple of weeks. Preston then swooped in for experienced front man Michael Smith, following his sudden exit from Sheffield Wednesday. Heckingbottom has now made it clear he’d like to add another number nine.

“Yeah, because of the makeup of our squad,” said Heckingbottom. “We looked at it in the summer, made one or two signings and thought, ‘Can we sign three wingers for example and get our width from that?’ And then, we might have only needed three (strikers) and gone a different way. But, it was just impossible for us to recruit that way.

“Getting width from wing backs and maybe only having one wide player, great. But then, where's the creativity? Where's the goals? Well, I want the threat to be from number nines and down the middle. Why can't we change two on 60, 70 minutes? Why can't we have three on the pitch at the same time and really make the opposition defend?

“When your resources have stretched it's like, ‘What's going to help you have the biggest impact with the least money? Or, the least change? And for me, that is loading up on the middle of the pitch and getting players at the top end of the pitch with all the different attributes that are going to make the opposition have to defend.”

On whether loans are more likely than frees at this stage, the PNE manager added: “Yeah listen, there's ways to do deals, which we've done with our players, where you're not putting a lot of money up front. We're working really hard and looking at every single scenario - and there's still a long way to go - but I wanted them in last week. That's the way I feel about it, but I also know there's a long way to go.”

Heckingbottom has recently spoken about the club being limited to loans and free transfer signings - after QPR he stated that ‘the money has gone’. Given Preston have been linked with seven-figure moves for players in recent weeks, that has sparked curiosity as to whether money has been pulled.

When asked about that, he said: “There's always money, but where does the money go? We've spent money on wages, on signings... we've spent money. The money's not changed... the money's not changed.”

He added: “We got together and had a plan at the end of last season. Players, names we were going for, positions. And obviously, as things change the names have to change. You miss out, they go off the market or someone takes them out of your price range. There are lots of reasons why you can't get players, but the numbers and the positions of players that I want haven't changed, not at all.”

