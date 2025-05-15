Jordan Thompson | Getty Images

The released Stoke City midfielder is set to sign for Preston North End

Preston North End are close to completing a deal for Jordan Thompson on a free transfer, following his release from Stoke City.

There was a vacancy in Paul Heckingbottom’s midfield after the decision to not renew Ryan Ledson’s contract. PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale spoke about targeting a left-footer this week and Northern Ireland international, Thompson, looks to be on his way to Deepdale - where he is expected to pen a two-year deal.

Thompson left Stoke as their longest-serving player at the time, having been with the Potters since January 2020. He has played under a handful of different managers over the years, including former North End boss Alex Neil. During his stint at Stoke, the Scot challenged Thompson to take on a similar role to Ben Pearson in midfield.

“What he showed me is that he’s got a skillset that is catered for doing that type of role,” said Neil. “Whether it’s a role he continues to do going forward, whether we play with two sitters, whether we play with one sitter will be determined by the game.

“I thought Jordan’s performance was excellent. What he does do very well is take information on board and carries it out as best he can. You need players in your team who can do that and transfer it on the pitch. I was really pleased with the job he did.”

Neil spent 16 months in charge of Stoke and was replaced by Steven Schumacher, who only managed nine. Thompson was someone the now-Bolton Wanderers boss enjoyed working with, though. His versatility as a player came in handy for Schumacher.

“He’s been really good, JT, since we’ve come here,” said Schumacher. “I think he’s been really consistent. He’s played nearly all the time. He’s played at left-back for us, he’s played at wing-back for us, and against Plymouth he showed the quality that he’s got.

“He was brilliant. He showed what a good player he is. In the first half he got on the ball and kept things ticking, and for him to play 150 games for this club is really good and I’m sure he’ll play some more.”

“Example of what we want at the club.”

Thompson was one of four senior players released by Stoke this summer, after making 23 appearances across all competitions last season. He last extended his contract in April 2022 and first-team coach at the time, Rory Delap, spoke highly of Thompson’s attitude and professionalism.

"Since Jordan came into the building he has been an example of what we want at the club," said Delap. “He's good in the dressing room, well liked among his teammates and the staff, and it's testament to him that he's earned himself another contract.

“He's a low maintenance player. He's disappointed when he doesn't play but that doesn't change how he trains."

