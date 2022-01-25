Preston North End transfer news: PNE striker set to leave after 'falling down pecking order', Blackburn Rovers agree pre-contract with Aberdeen winger

Sheffield United have apparently made a late push to sign a Wolves player on-loan this month but it appears that the former Brimingham City loanee will be spending the second part of the season with QPR.
Meanwhile, Preston North End have reportedly agreed a deal to let one of their strikers leave and a host of clubs, including Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea City, are monitoring a promising young player from the non-leagues.
A former Blackpool loanee looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season despite interest from the Championship while Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a pre-contract with a long time transfer target and hope to secure a deal to bring the player in this month.
Hull City, under new ownership, could move to bring two former Premier League players back to England this month and Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a deal for a former Chelsea player who is a free agent.
Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are said to have had a £500,000 bid rejected by arch rivals Derby County for a teenage star and Cardiff City are reportedly in talks to sign a Wolves player on loan this month.
Here are Tuesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: