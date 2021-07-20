Preston North End transfer news: PNE right-back linked with Sunderland
Preston North End are part-way through their pre-season programme with the friendly games coming thick and fast.
All their new signings have featured in the friendlies, although Matt Olosunde is currently nursing an injury sustained in the St Johnstone game.
On the recruitment front, a loan deal for Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen remains in the pipeline, while they want to add a striker to the squad.
In terms of movement out of Deepdale, Joe Rafferty has been linked with Sunderland
However, North End are reluctant to let him leave and Rafferty has featured prominently in all the friendlies to date.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here