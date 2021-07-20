All the transfer talk from the Championship
All the transfer talk from the Championship

Preston North End transfer news: PNE right-back linked with Sunderland

Preston North End are part-way through their pre-season programme with the friendly games coming thick and fast.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:24 am

All their new signings have featured in the friendlies, although Matt Olosunde is currently nursing an injury sustained in the St Johnstone game.

On the recruitment front, a loan deal for Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen remains in the pipeline, while they want to add a striker to the squad.

In terms of movement out of Deepdale, Joe Rafferty has been linked with Sunderland

However, North End are reluctant to let him leave and Rafferty has featured prominently in all the friendlies to date.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

1. Boro ready to land Millers man

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks. (Yorkshire Post)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

2. Ex-Bristol City striker heads to Turkey

Famara Diedhiou has joined Turkish club Alanyaspor after reaching the end of his contract at Bristol City. (Various)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Luton man signs new deal

Pelly Ruddock has signed a new contract with Luton. His previous deal ended in June, with Middlesbrough and Blackburn interested. (Luton website)

Photo: Alex Dodd

Buy photo

4. London calling for Wales winger

Fulham are the new favourites to land Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson. He is valued at £10m-£15m. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
SunderlandDaniel Iversen
Next Page
Page 1 of 3