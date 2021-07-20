Preston North End transfer news: PNE right-back linked with Sunderland

All their new signings have featured in the friendlies, although Matt Olosunde is currently nursing an injury sustained in the St Johnstone game.

On the recruitment front, a loan deal for Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen remains in the pipeline, while they want to add a striker to the squad.

In terms of movement out of Deepdale, Joe Rafferty has been linked with Sunderland

However, North End are reluctant to let him leave and Rafferty has featured prominently in all the friendlies to date.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

1. Boro ready to land Millers man Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

2. Ex-Bristol City striker heads to Turkey Famara Diedhiou has joined Turkish club Alanyaspor after reaching the end of his contract at Bristol City. (Various) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

3. Luton man signs new deal Pelly Ruddock has signed a new contract with Luton. His previous deal ended in June, with Middlesbrough and Blackburn interested. (Luton website) Photo: Alex Dodd Buy photo

4. London calling for Wales winger Fulham are the new favourites to land Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson. He is valued at £10m-£15m. (Daily Mail) Photo: Press Association Buy photo