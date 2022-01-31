Preston North End transfer news: PNE knock back enquiry for international striker from division rivals, Blackburn Rovers closing in on loan deal for Wolves starlet

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign a Brentford defender who is currently having a medical at Bramall Lane while Sheffield Wednesday could be about to lose an on-loan Middlesbrough winger to their League One rivals Portsmouth.

In Lancashire, Preston North End have knocked back an enquiry fro Cardiff City for one of their players while Blackpool have had a third bid for an Oxford United star rejected and Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a move for a Wolves player.

Cardiff appear to be set for a busy deadline day and look set to land a striker on-loan from division rivals Stoke City.

In Yorkshire, Hull City are in talks to land a West Ham starlet on-loan and Huddersfield Town have been linked with a late move for a Dutch midfielder.

Meanwhile, Luton Town look set to add to their options between the sticks with a loan deal for a keeper from Aston Villa.

Here are the latest EFL Championship transfer news stories from lunchtime on transfer deadline day:

1. Bluebirds set to land former Swan Cardiff City are poised to sign former Swansea City forward Sam Surridge from Championship rivals Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season (BBC Sport) Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

2. Hatters closing in on Steer loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer is set to join Luton Town on loan for the remainder of the season (Rob Dorsett - Sky Sports) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

3. Terriers amongst Championship trio interested in Flemming Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard with the midfielder also linked with Millwall and Nottingham Forest (YorkshireLive) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

4. Tigers want Ashby loan Hull City are in talks to sign West Ham defender Harrison Ashby on loan (Football Insider) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales