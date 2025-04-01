Paul Heckingbottom | Getty Images

It will be the PNE manager’s first summer transfer window at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the need for attacking reinforcements in this summer’s transfer window.

The Lilywhites are set to be busy in the market, following the 2024/25 season - Heckingbottom’s first at the club, having been appointed in late August. A handful of players will leave upon the expiry of their contracts while four loan deals will conclude.

Heckingbottom has continually described this summer as an ‘opportunity’. PNE are on course for a mid-table finish and it’s in the final third where they have come up short: 21st for goals scored and shots, 22nd for shots on target and 19th for shot creating actions.

One thing the Preston chief strongly believes is that his team should’ve produced better numbers in all of those departments. It’s clear where the team needs to improve in his eyes. Heckingbottom, after last Sunday’s game against Aston Villa, was asked if he’ll be recruiting for the same shape and system.

“Yeah, very similar,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, we need more quality 1v1 players, goals at the top end of the pitch... that's what we need. When you're getting the level of consistency in performances that we've had, the frustrating thing for me is the results that have not come from that.

“I look at those 17 draws and listen, we've been the better team in so many of those. But even if I just take 10 of those out and we lose 5 and win 5, we're still on the coattails of the play-offs. We're that far away, but it's the top end of the pitch, it's the creativity, it's the goals. And we need to make sure that we really focus and invest in that area.”

“That’s what you’ve got to look for, definitely.”

Another point PNE’s manager made - which may have been long in and among the analysis of his side’s exit from the FA Cup quarter-finals - was regarding player athleticism. It was an obvious high level trait in Aston Villa’s stars.

The gap is not an easy one for Championship clubs to close, according to Heckingbottom - whose response was ‘hundreds of millions’, when asked how it’s done. However, he still believes that needs to be a primary focus when identifying potential signings for the club.

“You can go in recruiting and say: ‘Right, we're only going to recruit anyone who's got Premier League athleticism,” said Heckingbottom. “If we can afford them, they're probably not good footballers.

“We have to look for that, and still look for players that we can develop and we think, potentially, can go on to that next level. And then if we do that, we either get the success together, or they get sold. But that's what you've got to look for, definitely.”

