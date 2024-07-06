Jack Cork | Getty Images

PNE have been linked with the ex-Swansea City, Burnley and Southampton man

The news of Preston North End’s reported interest in Jack Cork sparked somewhat of a backlash on social media. But, boss Ryan Lowe made it quite clear what he’d be looking for this summer and the midfielder does get a tick next to his name in that regard. Lowe wants to boost his squad with more senior leaders - and Cork has played just shy of 600 games in his professional career, with more than 300 of them coming in the top flight.

Lowe said towards the end of last season: “You are looking at top players who’ve got those leadership qualities. And if they are a tad older, they can run the dressing room. The lads need guidance; we’ve got some fantastic leaders in there, but I just want a few more - so they can manage it themselves. Some will move on and some will stay, but I think we need to go that one step further next season - and add one or two more seniors and leaders, who can help the group when you do go through bad spells.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, it is easy to understand why the rumour wasn’t received overly well. The talk has been about Preston signing players who will go into the starting XI, and a key player/figure in Alan Browne has just left the building. Cork, for all the experience he would bring and impressive career he has had, is not an inspirational name to emerge. The 35-year-old is at the back end of his career and barely played for Burnley last season.

It’s been pointed out that Cork was available - just not selected by former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany - and actually at the top for fitness tests. And he did play 39 games in 2022/23, when the Turf Moor outfit stormed the second tier. Ahead of a really important season for the PNE boss, it just isn’t a particularly exciting, nor creative, signing for fans to think about.

Preston do need greater depth in the middle of the park, and a player of Cork’s ilk would be much better back-up than centre-back Jack Whatmough - who ended up playing four tough games there at the end of the season. That is not too high of a bar, though. With Browne moving on, this summer is an opportunity to really strengthen a key area of the pitch - recruiting for the here and now and perhaps even for the future too. Seasoned professionals certainly have their place in a squad, but North End don’t feel overly short of them.