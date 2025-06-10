PNE made Thierry Small their fourth signing of the summer transfer window last week

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have made a steady start to the summer and Thierry Small will bring something new to the table.

That is the view of BBC Radio Lancashire pundit, and former Huddersfield, Fleetwood and Doncaster coach, Steve Eyre. The Lilywhites made Charlton Athletic wide man, Small, their fourth recruit last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He followed Daniel Iversen, Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin through the door at Deepdale. Small cost training compensation and the other three deals were free transfer swoops for North End.

Reflecting on Preston’s business to date, on BBC Lancashire’s Monday evening show, Eyre assessed how Small will make an impact for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. He then reiterated how goals need to be added to the team over the next month or two.

"The business is alright at the moment," said Eyre. "Everything is just alright. I think it leaves you wanting more. The Thierry Small acquisition is what they have been crying out for. We shouldn't forget that this lad has a proven track record of winning in the last 12 months, and winning big pressure matches to get promoted.

“It was in the league below, and he is only 20, but that direct pace I always talk about - that I think is missing in the team - he can play right wing-back, right wing, left wing-back, left wing. He wants to get the job done quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That direct pace to get to the end of the pitch which I bemoan Preston's team not getting to often enough... you can shoot, score, cross, pull-back to the edge of the box, or hit it against the defender and get a corner.

“I always think they are short with that, so that should help. For me, it's just like licking the lips a little bit... there is something going on here, a few transactions. But, hopefully there will be more.

“To hear Peter Ridsdale mention that he fully hopes and expects - with the players they hope to get and players they already have - to challenge at the higher end of the division, and possibly play-offs, was great to hear.

“I will go with that but I think, obviously, the manager will have to go some to improve on a 25.4% win percentage as a manager for Preston. Hopefully, some vacancies still for two or three players that can get into double figures for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it has just left it open as a way forward in the next fortnight or more. I am really eager to see what comes through the door next... hopefully, a number nine and ten, that can get 25 goals between them."

Your next PNE read: Rangers reportedly join Preston North End in transfer race but obvious Hull City factor at play