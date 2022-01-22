Lowe is anxious not to lose any of the momentum built by his Lilywhites side as they fought back from being 2-0 down to draw 2-2.
It’s a fresh challenge for them in South Wales but much can be taken from the way they played their way into the game on Tuesday night.
PNE boss Lowe said: “They are good footballers and good lads, that is something I knew before I came in.
“In terms of implementing my style of play they are getting braver on the ball.
“What I learned about them the other night was a little bit different.
“You can’t coach character, you have to coax it out of them.
“In the second half we saw that character. People have asked me what I said in the dressing room at half-time.
“I just rambled on about passion, desire, commitment, leaving everything out there.
“I said let’s not roll over. I didn’t want to see three or four goals conceded.
“Now that I’ve seen that, my remit to them through to the end of the season is bring your football, bring your style of play, bring your bravery on the ball and bring your belief and character to the games.”