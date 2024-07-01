Ben Whiteman | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Ryan Lowe will turn to Ben Whiteman to be Preston North End’s leader on the pitch next season.

The 28-year-old, who has been with the Lilywhites since January 2021, is seen as the natural successor to Alan Browne, who’s time at the club has come to an end.

North End announced on Monday that Browne would be departing Deepdale after a decade of service. An offer of a new three-year deal was declined by the Irishman, who is now free to join another club as a free agent following the expiry of his Preston contract.

With more than 400 appearances for PNE, the Republic of Ireland international will leave some big shoes to fill in the middle of the park. The leadership qualities and dressing room influence Browne will take to his next club will also need to be addressed.

However, it’s understood Ryan Lowe has full confidence in Whiteman stepping up and taking full responsibility for such an important role and to lead the Lilywhites in the post-Browne era.

The midfielder, who has captained North End in Browne’s absence before, skippered Doncaster Rovers before his move to Deepdale and has the full respect of the North End first-team set-up following 141 appearances for the club.

An intelligent footballer who possesses plenty of attacking attributes, knows how to dictate the tempo of a game and needs no introduction to his defensive responsibilities, Whiteman is viewed as someone who can lead by example on the pitch - and off it.

He’s also expected to report back this pre-season determined to put last season’s injury frustrations to one side. The former Sheffield United midfielder missed the start of last term after having a hernia operation. He also missed the last 10 games of the season with an ankle injury. In between both injury blows, though, Whiteman featured 31 times in all competitions.