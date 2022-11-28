Preston North End to face Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup
Preston North End will face Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup.
The fixture will take place at Deepdale on the weekend of January 7.
Ryan Lowe will be hoping to guide the club to the fourth round for the first time since 2018.
Huddersfield currently sit bottom of the Championship table, 12 points behind North End, who are in ninth.
The Yorkshire club are currently led by former Fulham midfielder Mark Fotheringham, replacing Danny Schofield back in September.
Despite this being his first managerial role, he has picked coaching experience in Germany, most recently working alongside Felix Magath at Hertha Berlin.
The FA Cup meeting featuring the sides will come two weeks after a Boxing Day clash between the two at the John Smith’s Stadium (K.O. 3pm).
Other notable fixtures from the third round draw, which took place at Anfield, includes Manchester City V Chelsea and Manchester United V Everton.
Meanwhile, reigning FA Cup champions Liverpool take on Wolves.
Elsewhere in the North West, Burnley will make the trip to Bournemouth, Wigan travel to Luton and Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road.
Blackburn and Accrington Stanley are both on the road as well, facing Norwich and Boreham Wood respectively, while Fleetwood face QPR at Highbury.
Here is the full draw:
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton Athletic or Stockport County v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth
Derby County v Barnsley
Cardiff City v Leeds United
Brentford v West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry City v Wrexham
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton Town v Wigan Athletic
Oxford United v Arsenal
Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grimsby Town v Burton Albion
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City
Bristol City v Swansea City
Hartlepool United v Stoke City
Hull City v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich Town v Rotherham United