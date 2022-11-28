The fixture will take place at Deepdale on the weekend of January 7.

Ryan Lowe will be hoping to guide the club to the fourth round for the first time since 2018.

Huddersfield currently sit bottom of the Championship table, 12 points behind North End, who are in ninth.

The FA Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Yorkshire club are currently led by former Fulham midfielder Mark Fotheringham, replacing Danny Schofield back in September.

Despite this being his first managerial role, he has picked coaching experience in Germany, most recently working alongside Felix Magath at Hertha Berlin.

The FA Cup meeting featuring the sides will come two weeks after a Boxing Day clash between the two at the John Smith’s Stadium (K.O. 3pm).

Other notable fixtures from the third round draw, which took place at Anfield, includes Manchester City V Chelsea and Manchester United V Everton.

Meanwhile, reigning FA Cup champions Liverpool take on Wolves.

Elsewhere in the North West, Burnley will make the trip to Bournemouth, Wigan travel to Luton and Blackpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road.

Blackburn and Accrington Stanley are both on the road as well, facing Norwich and Boreham Wood respectively, while Fleetwood face QPR at Highbury.

Here is the full draw:

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton Athletic or Stockport County v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Brentford v West Ham United

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry City v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool United v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford