Preston North End to face an in-form Huddersfield Town side at Deepdale tonight

The Terriers are 12 games unbeaten, that run carrying them up to fifth place in the Championship and into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

For a side who finished 20th last season, it is an impressive turnaround.

At the helm is Carlos Corberan, the Spaniard who worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds before taking the Town job in July 2020.

Daniel Johnson and Brad Potts in action during Preston North End's clash with Huddersfield earlier in the season

PNE boss Ryan Lowe has been impressed with how Corberan’s side have done.

“They were doing well and are in good form,” said Lowe.

“Huddersfield have a manager who is very attack-minded in his style.

“He gets them to play in a couple of different wants, they can play or they can turn it and go long.

“They have some very good footballers.

“It’s about what we do but we’ll give them respect.

“We are expecting a tough encounter let me tell you, because they are doing well and will want to continue their good form.

“But we are in good form and we want to continue to do well and pick up points.”

Danny Ward heads the Yorkshire side’s scoring charts with 10 league goals, with Daniel Sinani next in the list with five.