Preston North End to be handed more tickets for trip to Reading after international break

Preston North End are to be handed another 1,000 tickets for their trip to Reading after the international break.

The Lilywhites had been given an initial allocation of 1,174 for the trip to Madejski Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

But with fewer than 300 remaining and still 10 days remaining until the game in Berkshire, PNE are to be given further tickets in the South Stand.

There are priced at adults £15, seniors £10, 18 to 24-year-olds £8, under 18s £5 and under 13s £2.

Away followings have been growing all the time during North End’s 12-game unbeaten run that means they are only outside the play-off places on goal difference with eight games to play.

Tickets for the Reading game are available from all the usual channels.