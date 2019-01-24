Preston North End Thursday round-up: Paul Gallagher's new contract, Stoke build-up, Joe Rafferty, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more

Paul Gallagher has signed a new PNE contract ahead of potentially making his 250th appearance for the club at Stoke on Saturday.

Look back on all Thursday's headlines.

Preston boss Alex Neil with Paul Gallagher after the win over QPR on Saturday

