Preston North End Thursday round-up: Middlesbrough reaction, Birmingham build-up, Alex Neil plays down West Brom link, Callum Robinson and Louis Moult could return, Boro appeal red card and more Preston North End's march towards the Championship play-off places continued with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough. Look back on all Thursday's headlines. Preston North End striker Louis Moult is closing in on a return from injury Preston North End pair Callum Robinson and Louis Moult could return from injury against Birmingham