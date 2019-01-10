Preston North End Thursday round-up: January transfer window latest, Accrington boss on Callum Johnson, Connor Ripley, Bersant Celina, Swansea build-up and more

Preston North End welcome Swansea to Deepdale on Saturday having made Connor Ripley their fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened.

Preston North End's Deepdale home

Preston North End's Deepdale home