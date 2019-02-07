Preston North End Thursday round-up: Connor Ripley injury, Michael Crowe staying put, Bolton Wanderers build-up, Alex Neil's pre-match press conference and more

Preston North End have been forced to rethink their goalkeeping plans after an injury to Connor Ripley.

Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened.

Michael Crowe was set to head to Ireland on loan

Michael Crowe was set to head to Ireland on loan