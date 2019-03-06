Preston North End Thursday round-up: Blackburn Rovers build-up, Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Championship award nominations, Callum Robinson and Louis Moult injury updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are counting down to their big Lancashire derby at Blackburn on Saturday. Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Memory match: Preston North End’s long-overdue triumph at Blackburn Rovers Preston North End’s Alex Neil and Ben Davies nominated for Championship awards