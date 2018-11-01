Preston North End Thursday round-up: Alex Neil talks January transfer window, Paul Gallagher's tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Ipswich build-up, Championship updates and more

Preston North End head to the Championship's bottom side Ipswich on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten run.

Look back on all Thursday's news as it happens.

Preston North End's Deepdale stadium

