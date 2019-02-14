Preston North End Thursday round-up: Alex Neil's press conference, Norwich reaction, Nottingham Forest build-up, Blackburn ticket update, Josh Harrop latest and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Nottingham Forest are next up for Preston North End after their impressive win over high-flying Norwich City. Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened. Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring from the spot against Norwich. Dave Seddon's match verdict: Preston North End 3 Norwich City 1 "An incredible performance": Preston North End boss Alex Neil hails his side after they hit top form in Norwich win