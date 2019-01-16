Preston North End Thursday round-up: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, QPR build-up, spygate latest, injury update, January transfer window, Championship news and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Alex Neil spoke to the media on Thursday as PNE build up to their game at QPR on Saturday. Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened. Louis Moult and Ben Davies are back in training after injury Memory match: QPR 0 Preston North End 2, November 2005 New Preston North End keeper Connor Ripley’s past Deepdale link