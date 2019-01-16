Preston North End Thursday round-up: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, QPR build-up, spygate latest, injury update, January transfer window, Championship news and more

Alex Neil spoke to the media on Thursday as PNE build up to their game at QPR on Saturday.

Look back on all Thursday's news as it happened.

Louis Moult and Ben Davies are back in training after injury

Louis Moult and Ben Davies are back in training after injury