Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE have five matches left to play in the 2024/25 campaign

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It doesn’t take a genius to realise Preston North End’s starting lineup could look very different on the opening day of next season. Four loan players will head back to their parent clubs, a handful of out-of-contract men may be on the way out and up to 10 new signings is the potential at Deepdale.

Granted, several will be sticking around and continue to play a part in the 2025/26 campaign. It remains to be seen just how central a role some squad members will have moving forward, but there are a couple of PNE players whom you’d bank on forming the spine of Heckingbottom’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those is Lewis Gibson. North End’s January swoop for the Plymouth Argyle man went down well and he made a particularly strong start to life at Deepdale. The number 19 has started every league match available for and carried out a variety of roles.

Not every performance has been exceptional but Gibson’s level hasn’t dropped too low at all - one off day came at Coventry City but he bounced back in the games after. If Preston are to continue with a back three then the signs have been that Gibson is most comfortable in the middle.

Heckingbottom, though, is confident the former Reading man can showcase his versatility and excel at left centre-back, if deployed there. It will be interesting to see whether the North End boss goes with a back four more next season, and how Gibson fares if so.

The investment in Preston’s defence was overdue, though, and the 24-year-old has undoubtedly boosted quality in the backline - as well as freshening things up. His personality and character ticks boxes for the boss and Gibson’s best years should still be ahead of him. The stage is his.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others will make valuable contributions and be relied on but the other PNE man really promising to have a big future influence, is Stefan Thordarson. Season number one was always going to require some settling and adaptation from the Iceland international; impact unlikely to be instant.

Thordarson was not a Heckingbottom signing but the potential in him was spotted, and highlighted, early doors. The first half of the season saw the number 22 look the part and show glimpses of his undoubted talent but ultimately, not often enough.

That is no longer the case and yet, there still feels plenty more levels for Thordarson to go to - which is exciting. To go with his technical ability, the ex-Silkeborg man has the physical attributes to make his mark in the Championship. While combative, improvement can still be made in that regard.

A drop back into a deeper role has worked a treat but Thordarson is now showing he can chip in with goals. His three this season have been very different, which is a good thing. And two of them were really high quality. Like Gibson, he is a character you want in your dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thordarson’s football brain seems sharp and he gives off ultimate-pro vibes, but there is also a likable swagger and aura there - which you tend to see in quality players. He has a fierce determination to win and can be someone who sets the standards demanded by Heckingbottom.

The strength of best Preston teams in the last decade has been in midfield and Thordarson has seized his opportunity in recent months. Not letting that go and being there week in, week out for the team next season, regularly showing his best self, has to be the aim.

Your next PNE read: One Preston player who might play again this season - and three who won't