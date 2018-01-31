Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill set for West Ham switch

Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill is closing in on a move to West Ham United.

It is believed that a fee has been agreed with the Hammers who are managed by former PNE boss David Moyes.

Hugill was left out of the North End squad for Tuesday night's 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest following speculation over his future.

In the hours before the game he had been linked with Crystal Palace, however West Ham have now stepped in and look set to take him to the London Stadium.

He is believed to have travelled to London on Wednesday afternoon for talks with the Premier League outfit.

The 25-year-old joined Preston from Port Vale in June 2014 for £25,000 youth compensation and his sale would represent a huge profit - Vale have a sell-on clause which entitles them to a percentage of the fee.

Hugill has scored 30 goals for North End in 75 starts and 39 substitute appearances.

