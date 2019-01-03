Preston North End striker Graham Burke ready to take his big chance

Graham Burke insists he knew he would have to wait for his Preston North End chance, with the Irishman now determined to take his opportunity.

The 25-year-old forward has started the last three games, with Alex Neil battling an injury crisis that leaves him short of numbers in the final third.

Prior to that the former Shamrock Rovers man’s last appearance in a starting XI in the Championship was for the 2-2 draw against Bolton on September 1.

“I came back to England hoping to play but I knew I wasn’t going to come in and start straight away,” said summer signing Burke.

“It takes time to get into a team, especially one that had done so well last year. It was always going to be difficult for me.

“I go into training, work as hard as I can, and the chance has come now and hopefully I’ve done enough to impress the manager.

“Playing out wide isn’t my best position but now in the last two playing in the hole is more of a position that I like to play.”

Burke was replaced after just 45 minutes against Hull on Boxing Day as he struggled to influence the game from the wing.

But he kept his place when former club Aston Villa visited Deepdale last Saturday and impressed in the hole, then starting in the same position for the New Year’s Day defeat at Rotherham.

“Coming in against Hull the game was disappointing for me but to play against Villa was good,” said Burke, who is likely to feature again in the FA Cup against Doncaster on Sunday.

“On New Year’s Day I thought my first half was better than my second half to be honest.

“I know I just need to keep pushing on, this is a chance for me.

“I hadn’t started a game since September 1, which is a long time ago.

“I’ve been out of the team since then and it’s always an opportunity when you get back in.”

Having not featured for so long, Neil’s limited resources mean he has been asked to churn out games over Christmas and New Year.

“We keep ourselves fit but being match fit is different to training,” said Burke, who has scored two goals in 14 appearances since his move from the League of Ireland.

“You just have to apply yourself right, do the best you can off the pitch and prepare yourself because nobody knows when their chance is going to come.

“The boys are going down with injuries all the time at the moment and we’re down to the bare bones.

“It’s up to people in my situation to step in and be ready when we’re needed.”