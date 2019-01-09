Preston North End striker Connor Simpson joins Carlisle United on loan

Preston North End striker Connor Simpson has joined Carlisle United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old returned to Deepdale on Christmas Eve from a loan spell with Hyde United where he scored seven goals in 16 games.

Connor Simpson in training for Preston

Simpson was an unused substitute in the Christmas and New Year games against Hull City, Aston Villa and Rotherham United.

North End signed the 6ft 6in teenager from Hartlepool United in January last year for a £50,000 fee.

His one appearance for the club was as a stoppage-time substitute in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last February.

Simpson is the second player to leave Deepdale on loan this week, goalkeeper Chris Maxwell having joined Charlton Athletic on Tuesday for the remainder of the season.