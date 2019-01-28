Preston North End striker Connor Simpson comes within a whisker of first goal for loan club Carlisle

Preston North End striker Connor Simpson appeared to have scored his first Carlisle goal at one point on Saturday.

The on-loan frontman was originally awarded the Cumbrians’ goal 11 minutes from time in their 1-0 win at Port Vale.

Connor Simpson is on loan with Carlisle until the end of the season. Picture: Getty Images

But Simpson admitted post-match it was Hallam Hope who was the final United player to get a touch, two deflections then following off Vale players before the ball found its way into the back of the net as Simpson slid in.

PNE’s towering 19-year-old had come on in the 73rd minute for his third substitute appearance since moving to Brunton Park until the end of the season.

Carlisle have now won eight of their last nine games and sit fourth in League Two, just two points shy of the automatic promotion places with Steven Pressley having made an impressive start in the dugout.

Elsewhere on the loan front, Chris Maxwell’s wait for his Charlton debut goes on with Dillon Phillips again preferred between the sticks for the Addicks’ 0-0 draw at Peterborough on Saturday.

The Posh surprisingly dismissed Steve Evans post-match with former PNE boss Darren Ferguson back at London Road for a third spell as they eye a return to the Championship.

Maxwell had dropped down to League One in a bid to get some first-team football after falling behind Declan Rudd at Deepdale, but is being made to wait his turn with Phillips currently the man in possession of the gloves.

Ben Pringle made his Tranmere debut as a 65th-minute substitute in their 3-0 defeat at Mansfield on Saturday.

The midfielder has switched League Two loan clubs after spending the first-half of the season with Grimsby where he played alongside former North End favourite John Welsh.

Young winger Michael Howard played 68 minutes of Stalybridge Celtic’s 1-1 draw at Buxton in the NPL Premier Division as he continues to learn his trade in non-league.

Out-of-favour Marnick Vermijl is still in action in the Dutch second tier and played 90 minutes of MVV Maastricht’s 3-0 win over Helmond Sport on Friday night.

He has made 13 appearances and scored one goal this season having missed six weeks of action through injury recently.