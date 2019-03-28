Preston North End striker Callum Robinson looking to make a big noise on and off the pitch

If any reminder is needed that Callum Robinson is back in the Preston North End squad, the noise at the team hotel should tell you everything.

The striker returned to action after a four-month injury lay-off in the 1-0 win over Birmingham before the international break.

Away day room-mates Callum Robinson and Daniel Johnson

This weekend, North End head to Reading which will be Robinson’s first involvement in an away game.

For the 24-year-old, that is a big thing, proof that he is right back in the thick of it with his Preston team-mates.

Robinson said: “This is one that I’m really looking forward to.

“It will be nice to watch the Friday night football with the lads and to get ready for our game.

“Small things like that you miss, being around the lads ahead of games.

“You hear players who have retired saying the same – it’s the small things they miss.

“I room with Daniel Johnson on away trips and so we are back together for this one.

“The music is always on loud in our room, people who walk past know it is our room.”

Robinson hopes he can be a big noise out on the pitch too, as he was before his injury.

He scored 10 goals in the first four months of the season before tearing a hamstring tendon in the 4-1 win over Blackburn at Deepdale.

The injury was such that surgery was needed to repair it, then a degree of patience on Robinson’s part was required to get back to fitness.

He got half-an-hour as a sub in the Birmingham game, that a big step even if he did feel a touch rusty.

The fortnight’s gap in the fixture list has allowed for plenty of time training to work on his sharpness.

Said Robinson: “I’ve got to be harsh on myself and say there is a lot more to come from me yet.

“The other lads and the gaffer know me well and they’ll know there is room for improvement.

“That will come with more training, more games and sharpness.

“Against Birmingham I felt the little movements and touches around the box, which you take for granted, weren’t quite right.

“It was in training on Tuesday this week that I felt my movement just seemed to click and that things were happening naturally.

“We’ve got the Reading game now and another week of training before we hit the spell of three games in a week.

“Training during the international break was good, I played 80 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game which was a great run to get.

“After four months out, it will take a bit of time to get back to where I was.

“I’d scored 10 goals by November 24 – that was the day I got injured and I had got my 10th goal in that game.

“I will get back to those heights but it will take a bit of time to get there.”