Jordan Thompson became PNE’s first signing of the summer transfer window this week

Preston North End supporters will take to new signing Jordan Thompson, according to Lilywhites great Paul Gallagher.

The Northern Ireland international’s move to Deepdale was confirmed on Friday afternoon, after his five-and-a-half year stay at Stoke City came to an end. Gallagher, who is now completing his UEFA Pro Licence, worked with the midfielder during his coaching spell in the Potteries.

The Scot reunited with Alex Neil in the summer of 2023 at Stoke and, following his dismissal in December, oversaw draws with West Brom and Stoke as caretaker boss. With Ryan Ledson - a former team mate of Gallagher’s - having left North End this summer, Thompson is a more than adequate replacement in the ex-PNE man’s eyes.

He told the Lancashire Post: “I think it's a really good signing for Preston. Obviously, working with Jordan, I think the values he carries and the character that he is, I think he'll fit into the Preston culture no problem. He can play left wing-back, midfield... he brings a real good balance to Preston. I know Preston have been looking for that balance in terms of left-footed midfielders.

“He's played in the Championship for numerous years now. He's a real good character and a real good professional. I think he'll fit into Preston's squad, no problem. He's a player that trains really well. He wants to win at everything. In training he wants to be a winner, he wants to do the best he can. He's a real good squad player in terms of understanding what games he might be called upon; which ones he won't be called upon.

“But, at the end of the day, he's someone that wants to win. He's got a fantastic attitude. If he's a Northern Ireland international, he's played some big games. He's very intelligent in terms of understanding the game plans. He'll understand what his role is in the team and what the manager wants from him. If it's a different set-up or a different tactical set-up, he'll understand what he's needed to do.”

“He’s tenacious, gets stuck in, he’s brave.”

In terms of Thompson compared to Ledson, Gallagher said: “I think they're quite similar. They both want to get on the ball, go into tackles... JT wants to win everything, a bit like Ledo. The only difference is, obviously, JT's left-footed. That may be why Preston wanted to bring someone to give a bit of balance to the midfield. He's tenacious, he gets stuck in, he’s brave.

“He'll take the ball in positions like Ryan did and want to make the team play. I think he can play as a six on his own. He's got good mobility to get around the pitch. He reads the game really well... I think the signing for Preston is a good one. Now they've got it done really early, they understand what they've got. I'm sure they're delighted with the business they've done, on a free transfer as well.

“He's played in this division for so many years, so he understands it. He knows what's required to play at this level and he understands who he's coming up against. If Preston are signing a player from abroad it sometimes takes a little bit of time to adjust. With JT, he's going to come in and hit the ground running. He knows Ali McCann from playing in the national team together and he’ll have that bond with Ali.

“Then Whiteman and Thordarson, they’ve got some really good options now. I think the balance that JT will bring... I think the Preston fans will really like him. That's my honest opinion, because he'll never let you down. He goes out there and plays with his heart on his sleeve - a bit like Ryan Ledson. Those players, the fans like to see - guys that go out there and give everything and want to win every game.”

