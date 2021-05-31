Preston North End step up chase for £2.5m man, Nottingham Forest could land £10m transfer boost
Preston North End are gearing up for a busy summer, as they look to add some more talent to their squad and push on towards the play-off places next season.
The Lilywhites finished last season in 13th place, and will be looking to take the strong positive momentum from the excellent end to the 2020/21 campaign straight into the upcoming campaign.
Meanwhile, Preston's pre-season friendly schedule is coming together nicely, with games against the likes of Bamber Bridge, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Scottish giants Celtic now on the cards as the side look to get themselves fighting fit for the 2020/21 season.
The Lilywhites will have their pre-season training camp in Scotland, and will also have a game against Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who finished fifth in the top tier last season.
Elsewhere, former Preston star Steve Wilkinson has been discussing the club's progression under new manager Frankie McAvoy, and said: “It can’t be easy when you have always been a right-hand man, a support network for the boss. “It’s like, ‘Right you’re the boss now’.
I remember with Gary (Peters), I would not go as far as to say he was tough but we always knew who was the boss, who was picking the team. But he gave us that freedom to express ourselves within the boundaries of the team’s structure.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: