Preston North End step up chase for £2.5m man, Nottingham Forest could land £10m transfer boost

The Lilywhites finished last season in 13th place, and will be looking to take the strong positive momentum from the excellent end to the 2020/21 campaign straight into the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Preston's pre-season friendly schedule is coming together nicely, with games against the likes of Bamber Bridge, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Scottish giants Celtic now on the cards as the side look to get themselves fighting fit for the 2020/21 season.

The Lilywhites will have their pre-season training camp in Scotland, and will also have a game against Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone, who finished fifth in the top tier last season.

Elsewhere, former Preston star Steve Wilkinson has been discussing the club's progression under new manager Frankie McAvoy, and said: “It can’t be easy when you have always been a right-hand man, a support network for the boss. “It’s like, ‘Right you’re the boss now’.

I remember with Gary (Peters), I would not go as far as to say he was tough but we always knew who was the boss, who was picking the team. But he gave us that freedom to express ourselves within the boundaries of the team’s structure.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Morrell could leave Hatters Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has been tipped to leave the club this summer in search of regular first team football. The Wales international, who is in his country's Euro 2020 squad, made just ten Hatters appearances last season. (The 72) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo

2. Reading learn Semedo valuation Reading are believed to have been set an asking price of around £4.3m to sign Benfica man Alfa Semedo on a permanent deal. However, he could instead join the club on a more cost-effective loan move again next season. (Sport Witness) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Lille join battle for Olise Leeds United-linked star Michael Olise could be set for a move to Ligue 1 instead this summer, with French Champions Lille said to be chasing the highly-rated Reading youngster. His asking price could be in the region of £10m. (Team Talk) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Hornets home in on Nketiah Recently-promoted Watford have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is likely to command a fee of around £15m. The 22-year-old score an impressive 16 goals in 17 matches during his time with England's U21s. (Mirror Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo