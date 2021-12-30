Preston North End squad return to training - latest from Ryan Lowe's press conference

The Euxton training ground had been shut since Thursday of last week after several players tested positive for Covid - leading to the postponements of the games against Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

It's a phased return for the players, those who have the virus having to build back to full training over a couple of days.

The focus now is on facing Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Monday afternoon (3pm).

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Speaking to the local media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon, Lowe said: "We had a lot of the team back training today.. It was minimal exercise.

"We will have a couple more back in tomorrow when their isolation period ends.

"Hopefully we have enough players to fill the squad for Monday's game.

"We are definitely confident we will have a team to play. The rules are if you have 13 or 14 players, you have to play.

"Last week we didn't have those numbers available.

"We will be careful with the group over the next few days, we will be in right the way through until Sunday and then we play Monday.

"We're testing every day, the isolation of those who have had it is clear now.

"They have to have two days building-up to full training.

"We'll keep the lads in a bubble as much as we can ready for the game on Monday."

Pre-match press conferences are now back to being held on Zoom, with the EFL deeming training grounds to be 'red' zones as part of protocol to restrict the spread of Covid.