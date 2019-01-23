Preston North End sign right-back Joe Rafferty from Rochdale

Preston North End have completed the signing of Rochdale right-back Joe Rafferty.

Rafferty, 25, who started his career in Liverpool's academy, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale and moves for an undisclosed fee.

He joined Rochdale in July 2012 after being freed by Liverpool and has gone on to make 257 appearances for the Spotland outfit.

This season Rafferty has played 33 games, scoring once.

He is North End's fifth signing of the January transfer window, following on from Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley, Brad Potts and Connor Ripley.

PNE boss Alex Neil said: "Joe is a player we have been tracking and looking at.

"Like a lot of our players he started out at a big club - in his case Liverpool - and dipped down to get games.

"Now he is looking to work his way back up.

"We feel Joe is a good fit for us and hopefully he can show his quality here."

Rafferty will wear the No.15 shirt vacated by Calum Woods after his move to Bradford City.