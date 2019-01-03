Preston North End sign midfielder Brad Potts from Barnsley as their busy start to the January transfer window continues

Preston North End have swooped to sign Brad Potts from Barnsley for a seven-figure fee.

The midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale and became North End's second signing of Thursday and the third of the transfer window.

Earlier in the day, Jayden Stockley joined from Exeter City, with Josh Ginnelly having signed from Walsall on New Year's Day.

Potts, 24, was a player PNE looked at in the summer and they stepped-up their interest to land him with the January window in its infancy.

He can play anywhere in midfield and out wide, that kind of versatility something North End need with Josh Harrop, Billy Bodin and Callum Robinson all long-term absentees with injury.

The fee is an undisclosed one as per EFL rules but it is understood to be seven figures.

After finalising the deal on Thursday evening, Potts said: "I had a chat with the gaffer when I first got here and he told me what he wanted from me and I am looking forward to hopefully doing that for the team.

“A few lads I have played with have played under the manager at previous clubs.

"I have spoken to them and they only have good things to say about him, so I am really looking forward to working with him."

North End boss Alex Neil said: "Brad is a player we have been watching for a while.

"He has got goals in his game, both last year in the Championship and again this year.

"Brad has really good energy, is a good age and good size."

Hexham-born Potts started his career with Carlisle United and then spent two seasons with Blackpool.

He joined Barnsley in July 2017 and has scored 11 goals in 67 games for the Tykes.