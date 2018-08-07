Preston North End sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on loan

Preston North End have swooped to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on a season's loan.

The 21-year-old will fill the void left in the squad by Billy Bodin's knee injury and is available for selection for Saturday's visit to Swansea City.

Barker has come through City's academy and played for England at Under-18, 19 and 20 level.

This is his fourth loan spell, his first being a short stay with Rotherham United in 2015.

Barker spent the 2016/17 season in Holland with NAC Breda and then in Scotland with Hibernian last term.

He is right-footed and has plenty of pace, North End manager Alex Neil having tracked his progress for some time.

Barker said: "I am delighted to get the deal done, as soon as it came up I was buzzing.

"I have had a couple of successful loan spells and I am looking to build on that.

"Last year in Scotland I did okay and hopefully this year is the same.

"I hope I can show what I do in the games.

"Hopefully I can help the team as much as I can, work hard and try and give the fans what they want.

"I spoke to the manager and he did a good job of selling the club to me.

"He is a manager I think I can improve under; he has a young squad with some older faces and I can't wait to get going."

Barker will wear the No.21 short at Deepdale and is the sixth signing made by North End this summer.