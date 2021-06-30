Preston North End sign former Rotherham right-back Matthew Olosunde

The 23-year-old comes on a Bosman, his contract having ended at Rotherham United.

He's signed a two-year contract and will join his new team-mates for the start of pre-season training at Euxton on Thursday morning.

Olosunde told PNE's iFollow: "I’m very happy for this opportunity and I’m excited to start this new journey and give all I can for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Olosunde has joined Preston North End Picture: Getty Images

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting into it and getting to grips with things, and meeting all the lads. It’s always good getting to meet new people and make new friends, so I’m very excited.”

Born in Philadelphia, Olosunde started his career with New York Red Bulls and played for the United States at Under-17s level.

In 2016 he signed for Manchester United , starting in the Under-18s and progressing to the Under-23s to play in Premier League 2.

Olosunde joined Rotherham in July 2019 and in two seasons in South Yorkshire made 72 appearances.

His one goal came against Everton in the FA Cup in January.

He joins Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg and Izzy Brown in joining North End this summer.