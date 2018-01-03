Preston North End sign Bristol Rovers front man Billy Bodin

Preston North End have signed Bristol Rovers attacker Billy Bodin.

The 25-year-old completed the move on Wednesday night, signing a two-and-a-half year contract at Deepdale.

North End have paid an undisclosed fee - believed to around the £400,000 mark - for Bodin who is a former Wales Under-21 international.

He has scored 11 goals this season for Rovers, the last of those against Oldham on Saturday - a game watched by PNE boss Alex Neil and Peter Ridsdale.

Bodin is available to make his PNE debut in Saturday's FA Cup clash at Wycombe Wanderers having not played for Rovers in the competition this season.

Neil said: "Over the last couple of years he's been averaging double figures of goals which is obviously something we are looking to add to the squad.

“I think he's at a great age as well, he's still got his best years ahead of him and he's got the technical quality at the top end of the pitch to hopefully make a difference for us.

“We need more competition in that top area; he's left footed which is different to the rest of our forward players as well so he brings goals, creativity and he's been great for Bristol Rovers over the last two or three seasons, so I think this is hopefully the right step in his career for him.

“The good thing is he has got a lot of games under his belt so we are not signing a young kid who is inexperienced."

Bodin scored 37 goals for Rovers in 81 starts and 26 substitute appearances since joining them on a Bosman in the summer of 2015 after leaving Northampton.

He will wear the No.39 shirt at North End.