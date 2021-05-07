Preston North End set to battle for in-demand defender, Spurs urged to sign £30m-rated ace

While the game is admittedly a bit of a dead rubber, Preston will be looking to continue their fine winning run and hold onto 13th place, while the hosts will hope to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers into 15th with a win.

Speaking ahead of the game, interim head coach Frankie McAvoy reflected on the turnaround the side have had since Alex Neil's departure in March, and claimed: “It is the players who make this job terrific. I came in at a stage where we were in a precarious position, I don’t think anyone could dispute that.

“The challenge was to stay in the division which we have done and to finish as high up the league as possible. That lowest we can finish is 14th, the best is 13th after Luton’s result on Tuesday.

“When we started with eight games to go, I would have bitten your hand off for that. Credit to the players that we aren’t one of the four teams who go into the final day and could be relegated, that brings so much pressure.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues:

1. Posh look to keep Bees target The likes of Brentford and Bournemouth could miss out on a key transfer target this summer, as Peterborough United look to tie down star midfielder Siriki Dembele to a new deal. He's scored eleven goals and made ten assists so far this season. (Peterborough Telegraph)

2. Vaulks wanted in Premier League Newcastle United are rumoured to be plotting a move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks. Competition for the ex-Rotherham United star should be fierce, with Sheffield United and Norwich City also both interested. (Wales Online)

3. Hatters keen on Magpies starlet Luton Town have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson. The England U19 international made both his Premier League an FA Cup debut for the Magpies earlier this season. (The 72)

4. Canaries close in on double deal Norwich City are set to sign of Burnley's Ben Gibson and PAOK Salonika's Dimitris Giannoulis on permanent deals, due to clauses in their loan deals dependent on promotion. The pair will cost around £15m in total. (BBC Sport)